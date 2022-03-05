Julia Fox Says Dating Kanye West Was ‘Like a Crash Course’ to Be Famous

Having parted ways after six weeks of dating, American actress Julia Fox has now opened up about her relationship with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. In an interview with The New York Times, Julia has talked about trying her best to make the relationship work and has even called Kanye the “ultimate stunt queen”.

In the interview, Julia said that being with Kanye West was “like a crash course on how to be famous”. Opening up on their breakup, Julia suggested the rapper’s busy schedule which likely played a factor in their split. Julia highlighted that she tried her “best to make it work” but failed as she too had a “jam-packed life”. She further said that Kanye was a big personality and that she could not fit such a person into her already busy life.

In the month when the duo dated each other, Julia said that the relationship was not sustainable while she also claimed that she lost 15 lbs or nearly 7 kg during that time. Meanwhile, Julia also admitted that there were some elements in their relationship that were real. She denied that the duo dated for attention and refuted the claims of giving an interview to be Kanye’s girlfriend. She further marked such claims as ridiculous and stated that she never signed a nondisclosure agreement.

However, Julia asserted that although she felt like Kanye’s girlfriend while with him, she also had the sensation as if she was cast in the role of his girlfriend. She further described Kanye as the orchestrator of their relationship and said that the experience was like a movie for her.

While thanking Kanye for the “priceless exposure” he gave her in the fashion industry, Julia also branded him as “the ultimate stunt queen”. She said that she does not think Kanye will reveal “specifics” about their romance in public. “I don’t think that he would want to open that door with me,” she added.

Julia, who met Kanye in 2020 after giving birth to son Valentino, underlined that being with Kanye was not the most fascinating thing that had ever happened to her. And Julia hoped that she would “eventually surpass the Kanye narrative”.

