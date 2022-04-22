Julia Roberts, George Clooney Reunite for Upcoming Film Ticket to Paradise, Actress All Praises for Co-Star

Hollywood icons and long-time friends, Julia Roberts and George Clooney are coming together once again for “Ticket to Paradise”. The two actors have appeared in several box office hits like Ocean’s Eleven, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Ocean’s Twelve, and Money Monster, marking this romantic comedy as their fifth film together. Recently on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show, Julia Roberts opened up about working with George Clooney in a bio-bubble and how the Ocean’s Twelve team took care of her when she was pregnant during shooting.

On The Late Show, Stephen Colbert asked Julia Roberts how it was filming in a bio bubble with George Clooney. “Is George a fun guy to bubble with, as Australia has (a) tight Covid protocol?”. The actor replied, “He is everything that you think he is, he is more than that”. Moving forward, the host asked if Julia had ever been to George’s grandiose house near Lake Como. The actor said she actually had not visited the Italian villa and then said, “No, I am kidding. Of course, I have”.

The Wonder actor further revealed, “We all lived there when we were doing Ocean’s Twelve. We all lived at George’s house. Can you imagine? I was pregnant and you would have thought I was made of glass. My bedroom was on the first floor because they didn’t want me to take the stairs. They just wanted to dress me in cotton balls and usher me and it was really, really charming”.

“Ticket to Paradise” is a romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney and is directed by British director, Ol Parker who has headed films like Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. The motion picture also has Kaitlyn Dever and Lucas Bravo in prominent roles. The movie revolves around a divorced couple who rush to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistakes as they did when they were her age. The movie is slated to be released on 21st October 2022.

