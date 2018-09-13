English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Julia Roberts' Quirky Reply To a Troll Will Leave You in Splits
Julia Roberts has the best reply for an Instagram user who tried to troll her.
A file photo of Julia Roberts.
Actress Julia Roberts, who is new to Instagram, has disabled her comments, but that hasn't stopped her from shutting down trolls.
Attending the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend, one fan decided to draw a comparison photograph of Roberts in her Dsquared2 dress and the late Joan Crawford for their similar looks and ask followers "Who wore it better?"
While the response was split, one user opted to attack the 50-year-old actress over her "black ugly nail polish", reports dailymail.co.uk.
"Joan Crawford looks way better in my opinion more classic and refined and Julia is wearing ugly black nail polish," the comment read.
Roberts took to the social media platform to correct the user over her manicure selection.
"It is in fact a navy polish with garnets crystals as a grounding accent," she said.
"In case you would like to edit your comment from 'ugly black nail polish' to ugly navy polish with garnet crystal. Just saying," she continued.
Roberts previously called social media "sticky like cotton candy" but that didn't stop her from opening her Instagram account in June.
