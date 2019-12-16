Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Jumanji Goes Level Up in Box Office Battle with Mardaani 2

'Mardaani 2' has given a tough fight over the weekend to Dwayne Johnson's 'Jumanji: The Next Level'. Will the Hollywood film continue to weave its charm before 'Dabangg 3' release on Friday?

News18.com

Updated:December 16, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
Jumanji Goes Level Up in Box Office Battle with Mardaani 2
'Jumanji: The Next Level', 'Mardaani 2' (R) posters

Dwayne The Rock Johnson's latest film Jumanji: The Next Level has opened to good audience response in India. The Rock's popularity coupled with the film's fantasy-theme seems to be impressing a lot of people in India. After opening to previews on Thursday, Jumanji has earned Rs 24.65 crore till Sunday. In comparison to the franchise film's previous installment Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle, the new film has fared better, informed trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

A box office tracker noted Jumanji's traction worldwide for AP News as, “People were like ‘Another reboot’ of a well-known franchise, but the movie delivered so well on the promise of the marketing, and the whole concept of the movie just resonated with audiences.”

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji's cop-film Mardaani 2 has also fared well on Sunday but in comparison to Jumanji, it has not seen much growth. Mardaani 2 earned Rs 18.15 crore over the weekend and has been facing competition from Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh, which continues to do decent box office business despite running in theatres from December 6. The comedy-drama film witnessed substantial growth on second Saturday and Sunday and gave a tough fight to new releases. Dabangg 3 releases on Friday and it will be interesting to see how much of a haul Kartik's film makes. Its current collection is Rs 69.42 crore.

Rani was seen visiting the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple as she sought blessings.

View this post on Instagram

#ranimukerji at #shirdisaibaba for blessings 🙏

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Read box office details of the films below:

