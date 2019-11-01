Jumanji Next Level Trailer: The Rock, Nick Jonas Promise More Players, New Places, Lots of Humour

Few months back, the makers had released first trailer of Jumanji: The Next Level and it received a lot of love from the audience. Now, they have released the final trailer of the action-adventure flick.

In the new trailer, the star cast heads back in the game only to find that the virtual world situated inside a video game has changed since the last time they were there.

The twist in the sequel is that the grandfathers, played by Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, of two of the original players, get transported into the world of Jumanji as Johnson and Hart.

The trailer also showcases a few other locations including a desert and some snowy mountains, of the different adventures the cast have to go through to complete the game. Nick Jonas also makes his presence felt in the trailer.

Unlike in the previous one, not all will leave the game alive in this movie.

Danny DeVito and Danny Glover will be joining Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff, who are reprising their roles from the previous movie released in 2017, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Helmed by Jeff Pinker, the film will premiere on December 13.

