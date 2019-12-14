Jumanji The Next Level Beats Mardaani 2 on Day 1, Karan-Ankita Become Parents
From box office collections and film reviews to Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava welcoming their first child, below are the top entertainment news and highlights of the day.
Dec 14
Mardaani 2, the second installment of franchise featuring Rani Mukerji's cop avatar Shivani Shivaji Roy, hit screens on Friday alongside global star Dwayne Johnson and his team of entertaining artists' Jumanji: The Next Level. The Hollywood film is in the lead on day one, but by a small margin.
In another news, Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava were blessed with a baby daughter, a report confirmed the news. The couple got married in 2015 and are successful actors on Indian TV.
Also, inside the Bigg Boss house, the contestants nominated for eviction are Shehnaz Gill, Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau, Madhurima Tuli and Sidharth Shukla. It will be interesting to see who will be evicted this week.
Read below for more news and highlights from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
Despite competition from Mardaani 2, apart from Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat from last week, Dwayne Johnson and his Hollywood offering managed to impress the audience. Mardaani 2 will rely on strong word-of-mouth to maximise its profits over the weekend while Jumanji: The Next Level will see favours from the young audiences.
Television actor Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava Patel became the proud parents of a baby girl on Saturday, December 14. Karan expressed his joy of welcoming the baby girl and said, “I am numb and overjoyed, and a little intimidated."
Ajay Devgn's 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has landed in legal trouble as a plea has been filed against the film in Delhi High Court, claiming it "deliberately conceals" his true lineage.
Netflix release 6 Underground has in-excess action which makes it a must watch on Netflix. Read our full review of the latest Hollywood film below, alongwith the review of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2.
Bigg Boss 13 is in its eleventh week and the nominations process is already done. This week four contestants have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss house. The contestants nominated for eviction are Shehnaz Gill, Hindustani Bhau, Madhurima Tuli and Sidharth Shukla.
