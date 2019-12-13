Jumanji The Next Level Movie Review: Laugh and Cry with Dwayne Johnson and Team

Jumanji: The Next Level

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina

Director: Jake Kasdan

In Jumanji The Next Level, the trio of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black has churned out their best acting abilities. Their amazing co-ordination makes you wonder why the three were not put together in a film before. And there are not good at only funny scenes. You’d be crying during emotional scenes before you know it.

Jumanji The Next Level finds the team of Spencer, Fridge, Martha and Bethany separated geographically but still in touch. Despite the bond they share, it seems Spencer is a weak link who is still not free from the effects of the last Jumanji adventure on his mind. Unable to resist the urge, he jumps back into the game followed by his friends who try to rescue him. His grandfather (Danny DeVito) and Milo Walker (Danny Glover) are the new entries to the world of bizarre games.

The film follows the same old formula of a jewel in need to be rescued from a dark and demonic villain. What makes it different is the new fauna as well as minor upgrades to the characters making them whackier than before. On top of it, numerous body switches between Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Awkwafina are hilarious. There are so many shades to these switches that you can’t stop applauding.

Nick Jonas, while a delight to watch, has still been only used as a trump card in the story and sticks to his personality from the previous film. It only makes you wonder why the filmmakers are afraid to experiment with his character.

Danny DeVito has very few minutes in the film but he has managed to utilise it well to serve as the film’s surprise package.

Jake Kasdan takes risks with the story. His execution shows that The Next Level has grown beyond the jokes and emotions of the previous film into newer and unexplored areas.

The film’s end is something sure to warm your heart as it again makes a clear nod to Robin Williams’ Jumanji from 1995. Not only that but it also sets up a potential plot point for another installment if the filmmakers and cast agree to return. Going by the execution and narrative of this film, it is safe to say that Kasdan and his co-writers can be trusted with the future of this franchise.

Rating: 4/5

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.