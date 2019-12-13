Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jumanji The Next Level Projected for a Domestic Opening Weekend At 50 Million Dollars

Jumanji The Next Level has little to no competition to worry about in the week of its release in India as well as the US.

News18.com

December 13, 2019, 3:57 PM IST
Jumanji The Next Level Projected for a Domestic Opening Weekend At 50 Million Dollars
Jumanji The Next Level has little to no competition to worry about in the week of its release in India as well as the US.

Jumanji The Next Level has been enjoying some positive early reviews. The film has a definite fanbase eagerly waiting for the new installment to the Jumanji franchise.

One of the major aspects aiding Jumanji The Next Level's performance at the box office is the lack of competitors around it. While The Rise of Skywalker may overshadow its success, Jumanji still has a week before that happens.

Currently as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Jumanji: The Next Level is projected to open at 40-50 million dollars over the weekend. Sony, on the other hand, is being more careful in its choices and has set the bar at 35 million dollars.

Interestingly Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle opened at 36 million dollars and this was a week after the release of The Last Jedi. Considering that this Jumanji installment is prior to this year's Star Wars release, things might look up for the film.

Another important factor for the film is its worldwide release. The last Jumanji film made more than 900 million dollars throughout its entire theatrical run. With Mardaani 2 releasing on the same date as Jumanji: The Next Level, the latter is free from any possible competition in the comedy genre. This gives it the potential to perform well across Indian audiences as well.

How Jumanji: The Next Level truly fares at the end of the day only time will tell.

