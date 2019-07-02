Take the pledge to vote

Jumanji The Next Level Trailer: Everything You Know About the Game is About to Change

Jumanji: The Next Level trailer is a fun ride and it's a delight to watch the ensemble cast coping up with problems during a chaotic adventure.

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
Jumanji The Next Level Trailer: Everything You Know About the Game is About to Change
Jumanji: The Next Level trailer is a fun ride and it's a delight to watch the ensemble cast coping up with problems during a chaotic adventure.
The trailer of Jumanji: The Next Level, a sequel to the 2017 film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the fourth installment of the Jumanji franchise dropped on Monday. In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has been completely changed. The nearly 3-minute trailer is a fun ride and it's a delight to watch the ensemble cast coping up with a chaotic adventure.

The trailer opens up with Spencer (Alex Wolff) trying to fix the game and return to Jumanji, but it gets busted. Following which, his oddball group of friends from the first film goes back to the world of Jumanji to save their friend. Upon their return to Jumanji, they discover that nothing is as they expected. The players will have to brave the unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff will be reprising their roles from the previous film. Whereas, Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito have joined in as new entrants.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) was a direct sequel to the 1995 hit Jumanji, which starred Robin Williams. In Welcome to the Jungle, the game upgraded from just a dice board game. The film dominated the box office and went on to rake in over $962 million.

With high box office stakes, Jake Kasdan's directorial Jumanji: The Next Level will hit theaters on December 13, 2019.

Take a look at the trailer:

