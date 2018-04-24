English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jumanji To Get Sequel, Will Release In 2019: Sony Pictures
The 2017 movie stars Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Bobby Cannavale, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Ser'Darius Blain and Morgan Turner.
A still from 'Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle' (Image courtesy: YouTube)
Sony Motion Pictures chairman Tom Rothman says 2017 film Jumanji will be getting a sequel, which will release in December in 2019.
Rothman shared the update at Sony's CinemaCon presentation here. He also acknowledged that the release date would pit it against Star Wars: Episode IX, which is set to premiere around the same time, reports variety.com.
The world of Chris Van Allsburg's book Jumanji, narrating the story of a young Alan Parrish getting trapped in a board game, found its way to the silver screen in 1995. Robin Williams was its main lead.
The story was back on the big screen in 2017 with a modern twist. In Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, a group of high school students gets lost in the jungle after laying their hands on a video game console featuring a version of the game Jumanji.
The movie stars Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Bobby Cannavale, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Ser'Darius Blain and Morgan Turner.
No other detail about the plot or cast is out.
