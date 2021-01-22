Jungkook Accidentally Reveals His Tattoos on Run BTS Episode and ARMY Can't Keep Calm

BTS' Jungkook recently revealed all his tattoos on his right arm during an episode of Run BTS! The much-anticipated episode was aired recently with all the members of the K-Pop boy band along with celebrity chef Baek Jong Won. What caught the BTS ARMY's attention was Jungkook's tattoo sleeve.

The golden maknae had kept his tattoos on his right arm mostly hidden under full sleeve clothes, with only the tiny ones around his fingers and knuckles visible. But on the Run BTS! reality show, he revealed the much bigger ones on his forearm. Jungkook casually rolled up the sleeves of his beige/brown sweatshirt while he was cooking so that it would be out of his way.

ARMYs were quick to react on Twitter, curious about what each inking signified. Jungkook has the hanja characters for Hwayang Yeonhwa, the most beautiful moment in life, tattooed on the inner side of his sleeve, reported Koreaboo. The Most Beautiful Moment in Life albums were incredibly meaningful for BTS.

his tattoos, jungkook is the coolest ♥️ pic.twitter.com/tzXBKU68Fo — jungkook pics (@kookpics) January 19, 2021

He has a microphone tattoo on the top of his forearm, which is self-explanatory. He has a hand sign, the signature ending pose for their hit song 'Boy in Luv' tattooed near the wrist.

Jungkook has tattooed two phrases in the shape of an X on his sleeve. One line reads, "make hay while the sun shines" and the other, "rather be dead than cool". The tiger lily is Jungkook's birth flower, as explained on an episode of Run BTS! where they had a floral arrangement session.