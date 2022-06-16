Jungkook Assures BTS Is Not Disbanding; Golden Maknae Gives Glimpse of Two New Tattoos In VLive

Chaos unfolded after it was believed that BTS’ FESTA seemingly featured a wrong translation which led to fans thinking that the members will be on a hiatus. While this was enough to leave fans crying, rumours further spread like wildfire suggesting that BTS is disbanding. After HYBE issued a statement to clarify that they are still together, Jungkook decided to host a VLive session and assure fans in person that BTS is not disbanding.

As translated by @btstranslation7 on Twitter, Jungkook began by addressing the rumours. He clarified that BTS is not disbanding and that the members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — will continue to be a part of BTS. “I thought I needed to come here to set things straight. The bangtan team dinner was… meant to be this place where we can comfortably chat and everything. I promise you, we have absolutely no plan to disband. Bangtan Sonyeondan is forever,” he said.

Soon after the clarification, Jungkook addressed another serious rumour — that he doesn’t have seven mattresses. The singer clarified that he did not own the said number of mattresses, leaving the fandom in splits.

jungkook: oh another thing i want to set straight.

The singer then went back to regular broadcast, talking about his latest interests, expressing his love for fans and singing songs. While fans enjoyed the musical VLive, a few eagle-eyed fans noticed that the singer almost revealed his new tattoos.

A few ARMYs noticed that the singer has got not one but two new tattoos on his wrist. While some guessed that it was a snake, there was also one who said that it could be a rope. The second tattoo appeared to be a musical note.

Although the singer has got two new tattoos in recent weeks, he revealed that he is yet to get the matching tattoo. For the unversed, BTS members decided to get matching ‘7’ tattoos. While RM, J-Hope, Jin and Jimin have got, Suga, V and Jungkook are yet to get the inks.

