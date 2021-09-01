CHANGE LANGUAGE
BTS' Jungkook Celebrates 24th Birthday with 2.5 Hour Live Session, Composes Songs for ARMY

BTS member Jungkook has turned 24

A day before his birthday, Jungkook shared a selfie on Weverse, a fan application, and asked the ARMY to send birthday notes to him in the form of lyrics.

One of the reasons why BTS has gathered a global army of fans is because they know how to reciprocate the love that they receive from their followers. This was proven once again in the early hours of September 1 when the youngest member of the septet Jungkook held a virtual live session with his fans to celebrate his 24th birthday. What made the live session even more special for the fans was that the singer composed songs out of the birthday messages sent to him by fans.

A day before his birthday, Jungkook shared a selfie on Weverse, a fan application, and asked them to send birthday notes to him in the form of lyrics. In the hours leading up to his birthday, Jungkook held a live session on VLive and took the notes sent to him and composed melodious songs which he sang in his soothing voice. The singer also took help of instruments like guitar to add music to his impromptu song composition session.

BTS Army was certainly elated, as nearly 20 million fans joined the VLive session to watch the golden maknae compose and sing songs for them. Fans shared their reaction on social media as they witnessed Jungkook interacting with his fans. One of the BTS fans shared screenshots from the live session and wrote in disbelief, “I still can’t believe Jungkook was live on Vapp for 2 hours+ and held a free concert.”

One of the songs composed by the singer was based on the birthday note sent by a fan that read, “For every day, I miss you, For every hour, I need you. For every minute, I feel you. For every second, I want you.” Commending Jungkook for his composition, one of the fans tweeted, “This is even lovelier than being presented with a finished Soundcloud song because he’s sharing his music-making process with us.”

The VLive session was also joined by rapper J-Hope as he sang the birthday song for the singer.

first published:September 01, 2021, 10:49 IST