Jungkook from BTS becomes Youngest Asian to Sing for Top 2 Songs on Billboard Hot 100

BTS is blowing up the American charts and how. The globally popular boyband has made history as the first Korean act to to rank on the top two spots on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously. The feat was achieved when the group's remix of Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685's 'Savage Love' grabbed the top spot, pushing their own solo hit 'Dynamite' to number two slot on the American song rankings chart this week.

Following this, Jungkook becomes the youngest Asian to sing the #1 and #2 songs on Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously, also for two #1 songs on the charts. Dynamite was the number one song on the chart for three weeks. With this remix collab, Jungkook now has 3 entries on Billboard Hot100 in his kitty, first being his solo 'My Time', and 2 collaborations 'Waste It On Me' and 'Savage Love Remix'.

Pop columnist Jeff Benjamin wondered if Jungkook would have had another song topping the chart if his solo track 'Euphoria' had a proper release with a music video.

There's a part of me that wonders if "Euphoria" could have charted on the Hot 100 too this week simply from general interest. It was teased for months, was the highest selling and most streamed song after the single...it just didn't have an official music video though. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/C1OPcKRxm3 — Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) September 1, 2018

With 'Savage Love' and 'Dynamite' at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, BTS became the first group to double up on the top spots since Black Eyed Peas did the same with 'Boom Boom Pow' and 'I Gotta Feeling' for four consecutive weeks in the summer of 2009, reported Entertainment Weekly.