Jungkook, Mingyu's Agencies Apologise for K-Pop Stars' Visit to Itaewon Where Covid-19 Cases Have Spiked

K-Pop band BTS' Jungkook, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, NCT's Jaehyun and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo reportedly spent a night out in the neighbourhood of Itaewon in Seoul where the recent resurgence of COVID-19 began.

South Korea recently saw a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases after a patient with the virus visited clubs in the neighborhood of Itaewon in Seoul, reported Soompi.

The four idols hung out in a restaurant and two bars in the neighborhood of Itaewon from the evening of April 25 till dawn on April 26. The aforementioned confirmed patient visited clubs in the area on May 2 and tested positive on May 6.

After this confirmed case was announced, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters (CDSCHQ) requested that anyone who visited entertainment facilities (a category that includes clubs, bars, and more) in Itaewon between April 24 and May 6 refrain from leaving their homes.

After the names of the stars who visited Itaewon were revealed, their agencies released official statements stating that the report is true and that all idols had tested negative for COVID-19.

Jungkook's agency Big Hit Entertainment released the following statement:

"It is true that Jungkook went to the neighborhood of Itaewon. However, at the time, he did not go to the place that became a problem due to the confirmed case in early May, and Jungkook was in Itaewon a week prior to the first confirmed case (first case related to the chain of infections in the neighborhood of Itaewon). Moreover, to abide by the government's guidelines, Jungkook took measures such as receiving a test for COVID-19, so we deemed it inappropriate to reveal our artist's private life to the public.

However, there is no room for excuse regarding the fact that we, as the agency of the artist in question, had not properly recognized the heavy importance of social distancing and prioritized the protection of the artist's private life over it. We bow our heads to everyone in apology.

On the evening of April 25, Saturday, Jungkook visited a restaurant and bar in the neighborhood of Itaewon with his acquaintances. He showed no symptoms of COVID-19 such as coughing or a fever following the visit. He voluntarily received a test for COVID-19 at a government-designated hospital and tested negative. The artist himself is currently feeling deeply regretful for not having faithfully contributed to the entire society's social distancing efforts."

Mingyu's agency Pledis Entertainment, Cha Eun Woo's agency Fantagio and Jaehyun's agency SM Entertainment also sent out apology statements.

