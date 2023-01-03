Jungkook on Single's Inferno S2? Kim Jin-young's Shocking Resemblance With Him Leaves BTS Fans In Shock

With the new season of Single’s Inferno airing, we cannot help but think of Jungkook. No, no, the BTS member has nothing to do with the South Korean dating reality show. But a contestant on the show has us and a section of the internet thinking about the Golden Maknae. The contestant in question is Kim Jin-young.

Now, we know, they look completely different but it is a few features of the Single’s Inferno season 2 contestant that bears similarities with Jeon Jungkook. The biggest similarity is the sleeve tattoo. Much like the Still With You hitmaker, Kim Ji-young also has only one sleeve covered in tattoos. He also styles his hair like Jungkook and to top it off, they also dedicate a lot of time to fitness, leading to the similarity in their physique.

If that wasn’t enough, they are also similar in nature. On the reality show, Kim Ji-young confessed that he is a shy person but enjoys having fun with people once he gets to know them. Isn’t that like our very own Jungkook? Well, we aren’t the only ones going gaga over the similarities. A few social media users are also tripping over how similar they are.

What Jungkook oppa thought turned out to be Kim Jin Young oppa #JungkookMadeHistory pic.twitter.com/2CgKH83cYU— 김남준 ¹²⁰⁹ -방탄소년단 (@Kim_12maknae) December 31, 2022

Why do I keep seeing Jungkook from Kim Jin Young of Singles Inferno 2? Is it just only me? — tk4ever⁷⟬⟭ saw SVT | PCD ERA (@Elle_Tannies11) December 21, 2022

kim jin young from single's inferno really gives me this ✨jungkook✨ vibe— apol • taehyungie day ✨ (@strawtaebear) December 29, 2022

this Kim Jin Young is giving me such Jungkook vibes i can’t stop thinking about him— ♡taehyung♡ (@googiesassy) December 25, 2022

Jin young is really giving Jungkook physique and Yoongi personality istg I’m so whipped #SinglesInferno2 pic.twitter.com/EqD9FAkC52— via⁷ 아포방포 (@jjkoovia) December 28, 2022

WHY IS JIN-YOUNG FROM SINGLES INFERNO 2 REMINDING ME OF JUNGKOOK?&!(?? DO I JUST HAVE A TYPE..— rahaf ⁷ (@jmnverse) December 27, 2022

nah am i just trippin from not seeing jungkook in days or is jungkook in singles inferno 2— sai⁷ (@jungkuokk) December 28, 2022

According to Bustle, Jin Young served as a soldier in the Korean Navy special forces team called the UDT. He was discharged from his services in 2020 and has been a YouTuber since under the kthd studio collective. His channel is named Dex. Do you see the similarities too? Let us know by tweeting to us at @News18Showsha.

