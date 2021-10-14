Jungkook Says His 'Body Has Disappeared', ARMYs Think He's Beefed Up

BTS singer Jimin celebrated his 26th birthday amidst pouring wishes from fans. The singer also shared a tweet on the official handle of BTS where he posted his selfie. Along with the picture, Jimin also shared a note in Korean for his fans which read, “The thought of being happy because it's your birthday. I don't think I've thought about it since when I was congratulated at a concert in the past. Having received such a big congratulation this time, I am happier than ever to meet you and my family. Thank you again. Thank you again.”

생일이어서 행복하다 라는 생각은예전에 공연장에서 축하받을 때 이후 생각을 안해봤던 것 같아요.이번에 이렇게 큰 축하를 받고 여러분을 만나고 또 가족을 만나니 어느때보다 행복합니다.다시한번 감사드리고또 감사합니다.#JIMIN##지민씨탄생날 pic.twitter.com/qGUgTZ5uKo— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 13, 2021

According to a tweet by BTS fan Soo Choi, Jimin’s picture was taken on the banks of Han river which flows through the capital city of South Korea. Choi also mentioned in their tweet, that “the buildings in purple lights are 'Sevit som (Sevit Islands)' with the meaning ‘three shining islands brightening the Han River.’ It's the world’s first floating cultural space.”

The place in the photo behind Jimin is Han river (한강) and the buildings in purple lights are 'Sevit som (Sevit Islands)' with the meaning ‘three shining islands brightening the Han River’ It's the world’s first floating cultural space.https://t.co/c7kKnMcmW8 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/V4ak2HaMqG— Soo Choi (@choi_bts2) October 13, 2021

Jimin also held an interactive session with his fans on his birthday via VLive on Wednesday. The singer told his fans during the live show that he was looking forward to having a meal cooked by his mother. The broadcast also featured Jungkook and a very interesting revelation followed. He appeared to walk in from the gym as suggested by his clothes and said, “I need to workout more as my body has disappeared." Jimin slaps his pecks and it becomes evident that he has been sweating at the gym intensely.

Jimin said today's tmi is "I'm hungry" and said he is looking forward to his mom's food a lot now. @BTS_twt— Soo Choi (@choi_bts2) October 13, 2021

The Live stream also featured Jimin’s bandmates from BTS Jungkook and J-Hope. Jungkook and J-Hope were seen bringing in the birthday cake for Jimin as the singer blew the candle off.

The trio were also seen enjoying shots of Soju in bottle caps. Jimin was seen laughing as the three of them held the small bottle caps of Soju bottles to have a shot.

BTS leader RM (Rap Monster) also posted a tweet on BTS twitter handle to wish Jimin a happy birthday. The rapper posted a selfie with Jimin and another picture where the birthday boy was seen sitting on a chair. Captioning the pictures, RM wrote, “Baby G Saengil Chukha (Baby G Happy Birthday).”

BTS' latest single My Universe with British band Coldplay came out last month.

