Jungkook's Notes for Stay Revealed Ahead of BTS' BE Essential Edition Release

BTS is continuing to drop teasers ahead of the release of the new edition of their album 'BE'. The band has been releasing the notes series of its members, starting off with rapper Suga's B-side track 'Telepathy', followed by RM's notes for the lead track 'Life Goes On'.

The K-pop superstars have now revealed their vocalist Jungkook's notes for 'Stay' via its official Twitter account. In the short clip, Jungkook shares the demo version of the song.

'BE (Essential Edition)', to be released on February 19, will feature a total of 8 tracks that were previously included on 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' with several different components from the previous album.

Check out Suga, RM, and Jungkook's Notes below.

The Grammy-nominated Korean band also dropped a new teaser video of their Winter Package 2021.

