Junglee Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal is New Age Tarzan in Chuck Russell’s Film
Vidyut Jammwal is back with another action film, Junglee. which is directed by Chuck Russell, who also directed The Scorpion King.
Vidyut Jammwal in a still from Junglee.
The first trailer of Chuck Russell’s new film Junglee has been released and it has Vidyut Jammwal fighting the poachers in true Bollywood style. Russell has earlier directed films like The Scorpion King and The Mask.
Don’t be surprised if it gives you déjà vu because you have seen all this earlier. The only difference is that the new Haathi Mere Saathi has a dynamic action hero at the helm of affairs and he is not ready to let go this chance of flaunting his terrific combat skills. He was very impressive in the action department of films such as Commando and Commando 2, and thus the expectations from him will be higher.
Jammwal recently organised a trailer screening for kids. At the careening, he said, “I'm so happy that the innocence of Bhola and the enthusiasm of children has found such a beautiful union with this sketching contest. I've personally seen each and every one of the heartwarming sketches and I've got to say, choosing from them was quite a task.”
"I'm so glad that I'm being able to share the first trailer of the film with these amazing kids who have already shown so much love for the film, Bhola and me. I'm looking forward to their response as I'm certain it will be straight up, honest and unfiltered," he added.
Also starring Pooja Sawant, Junglee will be released on April 5, 2019.
(With inputs from IANS)
