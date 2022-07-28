Junior NTR Shares Second Trailer Of Bimbisara Featuring Kalyan's Ferocious Avatar

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-starrer Bimbisara has been in the spotlight after the release of its trailer. Now, the excitement around this project has doubled as the second trailer is out and it offers breathtaking visuals and Kalyan in a ferocious avatar. It is trending at number 13 on YouTube and has already garnered more than 1 crore views.

Viewers formed a beeline in the comment section applauding the various aspects of the trailer. A user praised the background music composed by M. M. Keeravani. Another wrote that Bimbisara will be instrumental in making Kalyan’s career successful. Some wrote that Kalyan is one of the most underrated actors. Users also wrote that Kalyan’s acting has quite improved in this film. Fans are waiting for Bimbisara’s pre-release function.

The pre-release event of Bimbisara will be held tomorrow at the Shilpakala Vedika auditorium in Hyderabad. Junior NTR will be gracing this event. The event will start at 18:00 hrs. This news was confirmed by the makers with a video shared on Youtube.

Despite an exhilarating response from the audience, Kalyan revealed that he was feeling tremendous pressure before Bimbisara’s release. He also talked about the pressure Junior NTR is facing after Rise Roar Revolt’s success.

Kalyan will essay on the role of King Bimbisara and his reincarnation in today’s world. The movie will also incorporate the mystery of a lost treasure. Mallidi Vashist has written and directed this project. Samyuktha Menon, Catherine Tresa, Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Srinivasa Reddy are a part of this venture. Chirrantan Bhatt has composed the songs.

Bankrolled by NTR Arts, Bimbisara will release on August 5.

Apart from Bimbisara, Kalyan will also be seen in the film Devil directed by Naveen Medaram. Devil will narrate the story of a British secret agent who is on a mission for unravelling a mystery. Devil is currently in the pre-production stage. Other details regarding the cast are yet to be revealed.

