English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Jurassic Park' Art Show to Mark its 25th Anniversary
An art show on the Jurassic Park theme will be a part of DesignerCon, the Anaheim, California convention focusing on art and design.
Image for representation.
Loading...
An art show on the Jurassic Park theme will mark the 25th year anniversary of the iconic Steven Spielberg film.
It will be a part of DesignerCon, the Anaheim, California convention focusing on art and design.
"Most surprising was how much beauty could be found in some of the movie's most terrifying scenes. We also realised there are no small moments in 'Jurassic Park'," DesignCon curator Carmen Acosta told The Hollywood Reporter of the show.
"Our artists know this movie line for line, and many of their depictions come from small scenes that only fans who've watched the movie dozens of times would recognize.
"Our show covers the big moments everyone knows, but it will truly be an experience that speaks to those die-hard 'Jurassic Park' fans out there," Acosta added.
The event will be held November 16-18.
It will be a part of DesignerCon, the Anaheim, California convention focusing on art and design.
"Most surprising was how much beauty could be found in some of the movie's most terrifying scenes. We also realised there are no small moments in 'Jurassic Park'," DesignCon curator Carmen Acosta told The Hollywood Reporter of the show.
"Our artists know this movie line for line, and many of their depictions come from small scenes that only fans who've watched the movie dozens of times would recognize.
"Our show covers the big moments everyone knows, but it will truly be an experience that speaks to those die-hard 'Jurassic Park' fans out there," Acosta added.
The event will be held November 16-18.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's How Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Made Boney Kapoor's 63rd Birthday Special
- Nakamura Jumps to Joint Lead, Anand Draws at TATA Steel India 2018 Rapid Tournament
- Bajrang Punia Becomes World Number 1, Five Indians Among Women's Top 10
- Facebook Stops Requiring Arbitration of Sexual Harassment Claims
- Amazon and Apple Team Up Ahead of Holiday Season. Here's What is in Store for India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...