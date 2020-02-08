Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Jurassic World 3 Director Posts Clip Showing Behind the Scenes Action

'Jurassic World 3' director Colin Trevorrow shared a behind-the-scenes peek of the technologies being used for the film. The sci-fi franchise features Chris Pratt in the lead role.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 8, 2020, 3:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jurassic World
Jurassic World

Fans will still have to wait a year for the release of Jurrasic World 3 and director Colin Trevorrow and lead actor Christ Pratt have shared very little details about the plot with their fans. However, it has been widely reported that Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neil and Laura Dern are all making a comeback to the popular franchise.

Despite all the secrecy, director Colin Trevorrow recently shared a short clip on Twitter that highlighted the film will once again be using practical effects for some of its dinosaurs. The clip showed an animatronic juvenile dinosaur.

The film is slated to showcase dinosaurs as they enter civilized parts of the human world following the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

A number of Twitter users took to the comment sections to post their views on the life-like robotic dinosaur in the clip.

One user wrote, "This looks amazingly lifelike. The movements are very real and I can sense something akin to a "soul" in the movements already. Exciting times ahead, it seems!" A second user posted, "It's adorable, even with the inaccurate rhinoceros hands."

Recently, a Twitter user Reel News Hawaii shared certain details about the casting call for the film. According to the Twitter user, the casting call is for people between the ages of 25 and 65 who live in Merritt and the nearby areas. The user posted that the people will be featured in the movie as mill workers, fishermen and townsfolk.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram