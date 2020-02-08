Jurassic World 3 Director Posts Clip Showing Behind the Scenes Action

Fans will still have to wait a year for the release of Jurrasic World 3 and director Colin Trevorrow and lead actor Christ Pratt have shared very little details about the plot with their fans. However, it has been widely reported that Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neil and Laura Dern are all making a comeback to the popular franchise.

Despite all the secrecy, director Colin Trevorrow recently shared a short clip on Twitter that highlighted the film will once again be using practical effects for some of its dinosaurs. The clip showed an animatronic juvenile dinosaur.

The film is slated to showcase dinosaurs as they enter civilized parts of the human world following the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

A number of Twitter users took to the comment sections to post their views on the life-like robotic dinosaur in the clip.

One user wrote, "This looks amazingly lifelike. The movements are very real and I can sense something akin to a "soul" in the movements already. Exciting times ahead, it seems!" A second user posted, "It's adorable, even with the inaccurate rhinoceros hands."

This looks amazingly lifelike. The movements are very real and I can sense something akin to a "soul" in the movements already. Exciting times ahead, it seems! — Riddhiman Mukhopadhyay (@JhnReed) February 1, 2020

It's adorable, even with the inaccurate rhinoceros hands. — Scott Hartman (@skeletaldrawing) February 1, 2020

LET THE BABY YODA RIDE IT. https://t.co/MAl2HUALZg — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) February 3, 2020

The baby Nastutoceratops looks really good! — James Ronan (@JurassicJames1) January 31, 2020

Recently, a Twitter user Reel News Hawaii shared certain details about the casting call for the film. According to the Twitter user, the casting call is for people between the ages of 25 and 65 who live in Merritt and the nearby areas. The user posted that the people will be featured in the movie as mill workers, fishermen and townsfolk.

Things that make you go Rawr! While not confirmed, I do believe we’ve possibly found the 1st background call for Jurassic World 3. According to a Vancouver production list Sandra-Ken Freeman is casting, they put out a call with the exact dates of JW3 to be filmed in Merritt, BC! pic.twitter.com/RdgAzZmkp6 — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) February 4, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.