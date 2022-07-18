'Just Awww Feeling': Monalisa on Husband Vikrant Singh Rajput's Debut Hindi Song

Bhojpuri star Vikrant Singh Rajput has shared the video of his debut Hindi song on his Instagram. In the song, he’s seen shaking a leg with actress Zoya Khan. The song marks their first collaboration. The song titled Dil Mein Agar Ishq Hai has been sung by Ratnesh Singh.

The actor captioned, “Dil Mein Agar Ishq Hai video song released.” Vikrant Singh’s wife Monalisa also shared the video on her handle. She wrote, “Just awwww feeling. It is your first Hindi music video.” Have a look at the video.

The fans of Monalisa, Vikrant, and Zoya have thronged the comment section, with some saying they liked the choreography. On the other hand, other Instagrammers loved the chemistry between Zoya and Vikrant in his debut. Vikrant’s supporters and fan pages are posting his music video on their stories.

The music video narrates the love story between a couple. Both of them are shy to confess their love for each other. But by the end of the song, the couple shares their feelings. The brewing romance between the duo is admired by the audience. The music video directed by Alok Singh is appreciated by users.

The song was released on July 17 on the YouTube channel of MiniLive Bhojpuri. The lyrics have been written by Azad Singh. The project was bankrolled by Brajesh Kashyap.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Singh Rajput is currently on a packed schedule. The actor is gearing up for his movie Majhdhar. He will be performing a lead role in the film. Majhdhar is produced by Mini live Studios and directed by Alok Singh.

This will be the second collaboration of the director with Vikrant. Pakki Hedge will be the female lead in the movie. This year, Vikrant’s Race, Ajnabi, Tu Tu Main Main, and Majhdhar are lined up for release.

