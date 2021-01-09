News18 Logo

Just Horrific: B-Town Shocked by Video of Dophin Being Beaten; Police Say Arrests have been Made
1-MIN READ

Just Horrific: B-Town Shocked by Video of Dophin Being Beaten; Police Say Arrests have been Made

The attack on the dolphin happened when a few young men with lathis attacked the dolphin after it strayed into Sharda Sahayak Canal in Pratapgarh district.

The video of a dolphin being beaten to death in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, has been doing the rounds on social media, and all of B-Town is shocked, with the rest of the country. The incident took place a week ago. The matter, however, was kept under wraps until the video clip went viral on social media on Friday.

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt tweeted: "Sickening. The perverse pleasure these men are deriving from this act is chilling. They need to be psychologically evaluated and taken to task. These men are a hazard to society. Today it is a dolphin. Tomorrow it WILL be a human."

Responding to Bhatt's tweet on Friday, Pratapgarh Police tweeted in Hindi from their official account: "The said incident is dated 31.12.2020. In this regard, three accused have been arrested and sent to jail. Other legal proceedings are being taken."

Actress-politician Urmila Matondkar shared: "Seriously you can not even watch the video.. did a word called humanity ever exist at all.."

"This is just horrific!!! Arrests have been made but how, how on Earth do humans do such things... absolutely unbearable to even watch. I hope stringent action is taken and locals are sensitised," posted actress Dia Mirza.

The attack on the dolphin happened when a few young men with lathis attacked the dolphin after it strayed into Sharda Sahayak Canal in Pratapgarh district. Reportedly, the locals mistook it for a "deadly fish".


