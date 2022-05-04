Just How Much Exactly is the Net Worth of Superstar Rajinikanth? What we Know

Rajinikanth is one of the highest-paid actors in the history of Indian cinema. He has enthralled his fans for decades with his on-screen charm and powerful performances. His imposing screen presence and rustic looks have won millions of hearts all over the world.

Each movie starring Rajinikanth is released with great fanfare and his superstardom ensures that there is a massive craze for it.

Moreover, due to Rajinikanth’s megastar status, there is great interest in the net worth of the veteran actor.

Reportedly, Rajinikanth’s estimated net worth is around Rs 400 crore. He charges an average of Rs 55 crore for every film and his investments amount to Rs110 crore.

Rajinikanth has a house in Poes Garden in Chennai worth Rs 35 crores approximately. Rajinikanth, who is known for his generosity, also has a stake in a school owned by his wife in Chennai.

It is a known fact that Thalaiva loves bespoke luxurious cars. His fleet of luxury cars includes a vintage Padmini, Honda Civic, BMX X5, Rolls Royce Phantom and a Limousine worth Rs 22 crore.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in the movie Thalaivar 169. It was announced recently that Nelson Dilipkumar will be directing the Rajinikanth-starrer. It will be the first collaboration between the veteran actor and Nelson Dilipkumar.

Recent rumours suggested that Nelson DilipKumar might be dropped from Thalaivar 169 as Rajinikanth wasn’t impressed with the Beast Director.

However Rajinikanth himself has put the rumours to rest by changing his Twitter cover picture with a picture from the Thalaivar 169’s title announcement video.

Rajinikanth was last seen in the emotional drama Annaatthe. The film, directed by Siruthai Siva, was loved by fans and had a great theatrical run.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.