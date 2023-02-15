Kajal Aggarwal has shared a Valentine’s Day post for her husband, businessman Gautam Kitchlu on social media. In the picture, the actress is seen all glammed up in a traditional sequin lehenga. We cannot take our eyes off her. Gautam nailed the dapper look in a black pantsuit. The actress accessorised her outfit with sparkling golden jewellery, adding an extra pinch of glamour to her overall look. Kajal opted for a side-swept hairstyle with a fancy clip, and she definitely looked adorable.

The actress wore pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of pink lipstick that completely goes with her ethnic attire. The couple set the internet on fire. There’s no denying that the duo often shell out major couple goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Several social media users commented on her viral post. One user wrote, “Happy Valentine’s day to the beautiful couple”. Another shared, “There is no one better than you in the whole film industry. You are the most beautiful and gorgeous woman”. A person said, “Best Jodi”. While one user commented, “Best couple pic of the Internet”.

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot on October 30, 2020. The couple were blessed with a baby boy Neil Kitchlu on May 19 last year.

Kajal is known for films like Brindaavanam, Singham, Magadheera, and Thuppakki. Now, after a long maternity break, she is all set to share the silver with Kamal Haasan in the much-awaited sequel, Indian 2. She is also going to feature in Paris Paris, Uma, Ghosty, Karungaapiyam, and an untitled film with Deekay.

