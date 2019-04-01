English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Just Like Priyanka-Nick, Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Love Story Began With Social Media DMs Too
The Jonas Brothers are true millennials, swooning over candies, throwing cakes in parties and sliding into their crush's DMs.
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ thesophieturner
The Jonas Brothers are true millennials, swooning over candies, throwing cakes in parties and sliding into their girlfriends' DMs. Before Priyanka Chopra got married to Nick Jonas, the couple revealed that the two hit it off through Twitter direct messages. And it appears that Nick cracked down the trick from his brother Joe Jonas. Recently, the Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner revealed that her and Joe's love story began with a similar note on Instagram.
"We had a lot of mutual friends. And they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time," said Turner in her May 2019 cover interview for Harper’s Bazaar UK.
Although the two were following one another on social media, they didn't really interact until one day, Jonas, 29, dropped a text to Turner, 22.
"We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue," the Game of Thrones star revealed to the outlet.
Sophie and Joe started dating in November 2016, before the American singer popped the question in October 2017. They announced their engagement on social media.
"She said yes," the DNCE frontman had captioned an Instagram photo of Turner's hand with her new engagement ring.
Talking about her fiancé, the actress said, "He’s lovely. He’s just the funniest. You wouldn’t expect he’s about to turn 30 this year. He’s the most fun, energetic, positive person I’ve ever seen. I’m pessimistic, so we balance each other out."
The couple is rumoured to marry this year, however, the two haven't given any official dates yet. "We’re trying to keep it as low-key as possible so it’s more of an intimate thing," said Turner.
