English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Just Like Stand-up Comedy, Rap is Not Taken Seriously in India, Too: Badshah
Badshah, who has delivered some chart-busting rap songs like Chull, Saturday Saturday and most recent Tareefan, is eager to spread awareness about rap as an art form.
(Photo: Official Facebook account of Badshah)
Rapper and music composer Badshah, who is excited about his new reality show Dil Hai Hindustani 2, says that rapping is not taken seriously in India as an art form. Badshah was interacting with the media at the launch of Star Plus channel's forthcoming reality show along with singer Sunidhi Chauhan on Monday.
Badshah, who has delivered some chart-busting rap songs like Chull, Saturday Saturday and most recent Tareefan, is eager to spread awareness about rap as an art form.
Talking about it, he said: "Rapping along with dance and stand-up comedy is not taken seriously as an art form in India and this misconception should change."
"That is one of the main reasons why I have chosen to be a judge on the show. But apart from that, I'm here to have fun as well, and have a better connection with the audience," he added.
The rapper is also gearing up to produce Bollywood and Punjabi movies and also launching a web series soon through his production house.
Talking about the future of the digital platform, Badshah said: "I think it (digital media) is the future, so it's very important for any production house right now to concentrate on digital media."
Sunidhi and Badshah will be judging the second season of the reality show, along with Bollywood singer and composer Pritam. The show, which first aired in January 2017, provides a platform for people from all over the world and of varying age groups to showcase their talent in Indian music.
Also Watch
Badshah, who has delivered some chart-busting rap songs like Chull, Saturday Saturday and most recent Tareefan, is eager to spread awareness about rap as an art form.
Talking about it, he said: "Rapping along with dance and stand-up comedy is not taken seriously as an art form in India and this misconception should change."
"That is one of the main reasons why I have chosen to be a judge on the show. But apart from that, I'm here to have fun as well, and have a better connection with the audience," he added.
The rapper is also gearing up to produce Bollywood and Punjabi movies and also launching a web series soon through his production house.
Talking about the future of the digital platform, Badshah said: "I think it (digital media) is the future, so it's very important for any production house right now to concentrate on digital media."
Sunidhi and Badshah will be judging the second season of the reality show, along with Bollywood singer and composer Pritam. The show, which first aired in January 2017, provides a platform for people from all over the world and of varying age groups to showcase their talent in Indian music.
Also Watch
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition Launched at Rs 17.53 Lakh in India
- New 2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV Officially Revealed in Images
- Trump Told Apple CEO iPhones Will be Spared from China Tariffs: Report
- DU Admissions 2018: Why Studying Philosophy Has Its Own Rewards and Advantages
- Meghan Markle Receives Mixed Reactions for her Oscar de la Renta Dress