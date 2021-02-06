'Just Shut Up': Salman Khan Blasts Bigg Boss 14 Contestants for Nuisance in the House

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 shows Salman Khan in a very angry mood. It opens with Salman Khan bashing all the housemates for relentlessly saying that every other contestant doing things in the house for "content" and "footage". Salman is not liking the fact that housemates are using the word "content" in the show too much.

"Your emotions are emotions! Other's emotions are content? Why do we often hear this in this season that 'you are doing this for content?' Am I doing this for content? We show what you guys do and the activities that occur in this house," Salman screams in the promo.

The Bollywood superstar will also be seen bashing Rakhi for engaging in character assassination of other housemates. He seems angry at Rakhi and even asks her to leave the show if she wants to continue misbehaving in the house. Salman then asks the makers to open the main gate for Rakhi.

Salman has been hosting Bigg Boss since 2010's season four. Over the years, the actor has become synonymous with the show, and the channel has gone the extra mile in keeping him on as host, reportedly by increasing his salary dramatically.