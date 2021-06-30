CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Just So Shocking': Bollywood Mourns the Demise of Mandira Bedi's Husband Raj Kaushal

Raj Kaushal, filmmaker and Mandira Bedi's husband, passed away on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack.

Raj Kaushal, filmmaker and Mandira Bedi's husband, passed away on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack.

Several celebs including Neha Dhupia, Tisca Chopra and Onir have mourned the death of Mandira Bedi's husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal.

The sudden demise of Raj Kaushal, filmmaker and Mandira Bedi’s husband, has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with an outpouring of grief and anguish from actors to directors. He passed away on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack. Several celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Onir, Divya Dutta, Arshad Warsi and Tisca Chopra among others mourned the death of Kaushal on social media. Kaushal breathed his last at 4:30 am today at his Mumbai residence, his friend and actor Rohit Roy confirmed to PTI.

Onir and Tisca were among the first celebrities who paid tributes to Kaushal on social media. Sharing a throwback picture of Kaushal, Onir tweeted, “Gone too soon. We lost Filmmaker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul." Tisca wrote, “Cannot believe #RajKaushal isn’t with us anymore.. just so shocking. My heart goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids #RIP our happy smiling Raj… your gentle soul will be missed." (sic)

Neha Dhupia, who recently partied with Kaushal and Mandira, shared a group photo from their get-together and said she was at a loss for words. The actress tweeted, “Raj, we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore… Mandira, my strong girl, I am at a loss for words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara Red heart… I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this, RIP Raj."

Actor Arshad Warsi, who worked with Kaushal in the 2006 mystery thriller ‘Anthony Kaun Hai?’ tweeted, “Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, (have) done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him… will miss you, brother… RIP."

Here’s what others have tweted:

Raj Kaushal is survived by his wife, son Yug and daughter Tara, whom the couple adopted and introduced to the world in 2020.

first published:June 30, 2021, 10:41 IST