'Just So Shocking': Bollywood Mourns the Demise of Mandira Bedi's Husband Raj Kaushal

The sudden demise of Raj Kaushal, filmmaker and Mandira Bedi’s husband, has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with an outpouring of grief and anguish from actors to directors. He passed away on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack. Several celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Onir, Divya Dutta, Arshad Warsi and Tisca Chopra among others mourned the death of Kaushal on social media. Kaushal breathed his last at 4:30 am today at his Mumbai residence, his friend and actor Rohit Roy confirmed to PTI.

Onir and Tisca were among the first celebrities who paid tributes to Kaushal on social media. Sharing a throwback picture of Kaushal, Onir tweeted, “Gone too soon. We lost Filmmaker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul." Tisca wrote, “Cannot believe #RajKaushal isn’t with us anymore.. just so shocking. My heart goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids #RIP our happy smiling Raj… your gentle soul will be missed." (sic)

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7— অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021

Cannot believe #RajKaushal isn’t with us any more .. just so shocking. My hear goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed 💔— Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) June 30, 2021

Neha Dhupia, who recently partied with Kaushal and Mandira, shared a group photo from their get-together and said she was at a loss for words. The actress tweeted, “Raj, we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore… Mandira, my strong girl, I am at a loss for words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara Red heart… I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this, RIP Raj."

Raj , we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore … Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara ❤️ … I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj pic.twitter.com/gC6zYQdazo— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 30, 2021

Actor Arshad Warsi, who worked with Kaushal in the 2006 mystery thriller ‘Anthony Kaun Hai?’ tweeted, “Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, (have) done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him… will miss you, brother… RIP."

Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him…will miss you brother… RIP. pic.twitter.com/5HpVNvxJ8r— Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 30, 2021

Here’s what others have tweted:

Deeply saddened & shocked to know about the sudden demise of #RajKaushal! A friend, a film maker & a very positive man. Have some great memories of working with him & spending time with him few years back. Sorry dearest @mandybedi & family for your irreparable loss. 🙏#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/HrzULdJhYd— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 30, 2021

What !!! Omg! Noo!!! Gone too soon Raj!! RIP https://t.co/kP9CpKv9Ag— Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) June 30, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear of @rajkaushal1 passing away. He was among the first directors I worked with in the early years of my career. I will always remember his gentle smile and soft spoken demeanour. A man of great warmth, interesting conversations and a winning personality RIP— Minissha Lambba (@Minissha_Lamba) June 30, 2021

Shocked to hear about the sad demise of our colleague #RajKaushal an ace filmmaker due to massive heart attack this morning. Our heartfelt condolences to his wife @mandybedi for this huge tragedy. We stand by you & your entire family in this hour of crisis. ॐ शान्ति ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3UosodTS5B— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 30, 2021

Raj Kaushal is survived by his wife, son Yug and daughter Tara, whom the couple adopted and introduced to the world in 2020.

