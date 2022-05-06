'Just to Feel Better': Dharmendra Shares Beautiful Memory From His Film Devar

Veteran actor Dharmendra was recently admitted to the hospital after a pulled muscle in the back. Fans were tense about his health but Dharmendra is back to what he loves the most. He loves sharing glimpses from his life on social media. Recently, Dharmendra shared a clip of a song from his film Devar, which had Sharmila Tagore as the female lead.

Dharmendra attached a scene from the song Duniya Mein Aisa Kahan Sab Ka Naseeb Hai from the film Devar. Alongside the video, Dharmendra wrote in the caption that just to feel better, he watches posts of his well-wishers. While scanning the posts of well-wishers, Dharmendra found this beautiful memory.

The song Duniya Mein Aisa Kahan Sab Ka Naseeb Hai and film Devar were great hits. The song was composed by late music composer Roshan. The lyrics were penned by late lyricist Anand Bakshi.

Fans wished for Dharmendra’s good health as they replied to his tweet. A user admired the song and hoped that Dharmendra would soon get fit.

Another fan shared a photo of Dharmendra’s cut out holding a rifle. This user wrote that he was Dharmendra’s biggest fan from Sholapur (southern Maharashtra). The user wrote that he was eager to meet him once in person.

Some shared other similar videos from his films. This user shared a video from the film Khel Khilari Ka, which was directed by Arjun Hingorani. S.M. Abbas penned dialogues for this film, while Sunil Hingorani wrote the screenplay. Dharmendra enacted the role of Ajit, who swore to avenge the killings of his family members.

Currently, out of the hospital, Dharmendra is gearing up for the release of his three films. His film Apne 2 is expected to release this year. Dharmendra is also gearing up for the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and the series Taj: Royal Blood.

