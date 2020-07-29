Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, Writes Actor's Sister Following FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti demands justice for the actor. Hours after her father KK Singh registered an FIR against late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide, Shweta shared the note on Instagram.

She posted a picture of Sushant which was installed in their Patna house after the actor died by suicide on June 14. “If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput,” she captioned the pic.

Recently, Shweta Singh Kirti, has revealed a part of the conversation that she shared with her brother Sushant, four days before the actor passed away in Mumbai.

In a snap of WhatsApp conversation that Shweta shared on social media, Sushant responds to his sister's request of coming to their place in the US by writing, "Bahut mann karta he di (I wish badly that I could come)."

Meanwhile, Sushant's father has lodged a police complaint against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Alleges Rhea Chakraborty Got Him Treated By 'Conniving' Doctors

In his complaint, Rajput's father has also sought to invoke the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, alleging that the "machinations" of Chakraborty and her family members had caused his son to crack up, despite a successful career in films, and ultimately drove him to suicide.

He also alleged that on June 6, less than a week before Rajput was found dead inside his Bandra house, Chakraborty came to his place and decamped with many of his belongings, including cash, his laptop, ATM card and other important documents.

Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death.