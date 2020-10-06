JusticeforSushant a Bogus Campaign, Its Supporters Should Hang Their Heads in Shame: Rhea's Lawyer

Days after the AIIMS medical board report ruling out the murder angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has come down heavily on the #JusticeforSSR campaign and those who supported it.

The New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) medical board last week ruled out murder in the death of Rajput, terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide". The Mumbai Police probed the matter initially before the CBI began its investigation into the case in August following a ruling by the Supreme Court.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Maneshinde said, "One has to give a chance to the CBI to come to a conclusion as to what is the investigation at their end. Even before letting them do that, all kinds of allegations are being made to malign doctors at Bombay and AIIMS. So, if they don't reach the results they desire, they want to keep making these allegations again and again."

Calling #JusticeforSushant "a bogus" campaign, Maneshinde further said, "People who campaigned for Sushant Singh Rajput's justice should hang their heads in shame. It's because of that his drug habit came into public knowledge. It's because of his family and so-called media houses who went upon creating a false narrative, they should all hang their heads in shame."

Watch his full interview here:

#JusticeForSushant | It was a bogus campaign, people who campaigned for justice for Sushant Singh should hang their head in shame. It is because of them his drug habit came in public knowledge: Satish Maneshinde (Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer).Join the broadcast with @maryashakil. pic.twitter.com/z4vg5m2Jxk — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) October 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said the AIIMS report has also proved the Mumbai Police handled the case properly before it was taken over by the CBI.

"It (the AIIMS report) is a slap for those who had defamed the Maharashtra government over the entire episode," said Patil, who is also state president of the NCP, the second largest constituent in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government. He said the main objective before the Mumbai Police was to find out who was responsible for the actor's suicide and the city cops were probing that angle.