Justice League Cinematographer Just Shared Epic Throwback Pic of Ben Affleck's Batman

While the DCEU might not have lived long enough, it still managed to win hearts of numerous fans. One of these heart winning performances was by Ben Affleck for his role as The Batman. What broke the hearts of his fans was the news that Robert Pattinson will be replacing him. Pattinson is set to make his first appearance in Matt Reeves' standalone Batman film. Nevertheless it seems that it's not just audiences that miss Affleck. Earlier, Justice League cinematographer Fabian Wagner shared a throwback picture of Affleck in costume on the sets of Justice League. In the post, Affleck can be seen as Batman with a backlight on him.

Wagner had also been in the news recently for expressing his views on Joss Whedon's version of Justice League. For the uninitiated, Justice League was being directed by Zack Snyder who left the project midway to be with his family after the death of his daughter. Following his leave Joss Whedon was called on board to finish the film. What riled up fans was that Whedon re-shot scenes in the film changing a major part of Snyder's narrative. This led to a lot of fans demanding to see the original Snyder cut.

Wagner recently opened up about his take on Whedon's version. He stated that he cried watching Whedon's new version of the film and that they weren't tears of joy. It seems Wagner is just as upset and heartbroken as fans to not see the Snyder cut and to see Affleck hang up the cape.

