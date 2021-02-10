Justice League: Zack Snyder Shares Jared Leto's Menacing First Look as Joker

If you thought Jared Leto was done playing the Joker, then think again. The Academy Award winning actor will be reprising the role of Joker in Zack Snyder’s upcoming movie Justice League. The first look of Jared’s viciously dark role was revealed by the director to Vanity Fair on Tuesday.

From the pictures it can be understood that Jared is nothing like the Joker he played in the 2016 movie Suicide Squad. In the upcoming movie, the 49-year-old actor will be playing the Clown Prince of Crime, a nemesis to the Batman and other DC Comics superheroes. The upcoming movie is a follow up to the 2017 Justice League that Zack had to leave midway due to disagreements with the Warner Brothers and the loss of his 20-year-old daughter, who died by suicide.

Zack has added a more mature and sinister touch to Jared’s Joker character in the movie. As per the report, Zack said that the Joker is really the only thing that he thought of in retrospect and it was always his intention to bring Joker into that world. The director got the opportunity to finally add the character after HBO Max asked him to finally finish Justice League his way. Vanity Fair reports that Zack got asked for additional photography to fit Joker into the movie. Zack has brought in his own vision to the iconic Joker. The pictures taken by Zack Snyder show Jared in a hospital gown and surgical gloves and shoulder length hair. The pictures also give an impression that Jared may have undergone some intense life-changing experiences.

Zack also said that his costume gives an idea of how he may have escaped into the wild when the world fell apart. The publication reported that Joker’s entry into the movie during a point in the film when things have been ruined on earth after it is invaded by another villain Darkseid. The scene will feature a confrontation between Batman, played by Ben Affleck, in a dream sequence envisioned by the superhero. The Justice League will be available on HBO Max on March 18, 2021.