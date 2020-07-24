Justice (Retd.) Markandey Katju Appreciates Taapsee Pannu For Her Performance in Mulk

Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju has always taken a no-holds barred approach while voicing opinions. This time, he has heaped praise on actress Taapsee Pannu for her acting.

Justice (retd.) Katju took to Twitter to say to Taapsee that he has not watched a Bollywood movie in 40 years, except Mulk. He said that her and Rishi Kapoor’s performance in the movie was “superb”.

“Ma’am, I am 74 years old and I have not seen a Bollywood movie for about 40 years except Mulk, which I saw in California,” he said.

@taapsee : Ma’am, I am 74 years old and I have not seen a Bollywood movie for about 40 years except Mulk, which I saw in California. Ur performance in it ( and of Rishi Kapoor ) was superb — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) July 24, 2020

Responding to his tweet, the actress thanked him, adding that she was glad her work caught his attention.

Thank you so much sir. I’m glad my work caught your attention 🙏🏼 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 24, 2020

Justice (retd.) Katju also said, “Many people were bad mouthing Mulk and some vested interests manipulated low IMDB ratings for this great film which depicted how Muslims are often branded as traitors in India.”

Many people were bad mouthing Mulk&some vested interests manipulated low IMDB rating for this greatfilm which depicted howMuslims r often branded as traitors in India.I was in California when it was released&immediately wrote in its support,praising performance by u&Rishi Kapoor — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) July 24, 2020

He mentioned that when the movie hit theatres he was in California and said he wrote in the film’s support, praising performance by her and Kapoor.

To which, Taapsee replied that she read his views on the film and remembered thanking him for it.

Yes sir I read that. Remember thanking you for it too. Too kind of u 🙏🏼 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 24, 2020

Apart from Kapoor and Taapsee, Mulk, which was released in 2018, featured Rajat Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Manoj Pahwa.

The actress has been in the news for sometime because of her war of words with Kangana Ranaut. The tensions between the two erupted after Kangana during an interview called Taapsee and Swara Bhaskar "needy outsiders" and "B-grade actresses".

Since then, many people from the film fraternity have shown their support for Taapsee and Swara.