Justice Served, Say Nagarjuna, Rakul Preet After Encounter of 4 Accused in Telangana Vet's Rape and Murder

All four accused in Telangana veterinarian's rape and murder case were killed in an encounter on Friday, according to the Cyberabad police. The accused were taken to the crime scene to recreate the incident when they tried to escape and the police officers had to open fire.

Soon after the news of their encounter broke, social media was flooded with tweets reacting to the incident. While some users lauded the police for their swift action, others maintained that this was no way to dispense justice.

Telugu cinema actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rakul Preet too reacted to the news of the encounter, lauding the incident and thanking Telangana police. "This morning I wake up to the news and JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED!! #Encounter," Nagarjuna pinned this post on his Twitter handle.

Rakul Preet said, "How far can you run away after committing a crime like Rape .. #Encounter 🙏🏻 thankyou #Telangana police."

The actors shared the sentiments of many others, who supported the action taken by the police. Asha Devi, mother of Nirbhaya, the young woman who was fatally gang raped abroad a moving bus in Delhi in 2012, said, "I am very happy and want to congratulate the Hyderabad police for taking this action. Justice has been served. Things will change after today."

Actress Hansika Motwani, who also stars in South films, tweeted, "JUSTICE SERVED!"

There were others though, who were worried that this move was unconstitutional. Filmmaker Onir said, "Lynching & Police encounter seem to have become the norm of the day and acceptable for the government and people. A worryingly development for a so called secular democracy. This is not fast track court nor exemplary justice."

