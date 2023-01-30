The cine lovers were in for a huge shock on January 28 after reports of filmmaker Vignes Shivan’s ouster from Ajith Kumar’s AK 62. Speculations were rife that Ajith was not satisfied with Vignesh’s script and had requested changes. However, the final script was not prepared and Ajith roped in Magizh Thirumeni, who impressed the actor with his storyline.

The moment this news surfaced, users were extremely disappointed and started trending the hashtag #JusticeforVigneshShivan. Many of them were furious that Ajith treated Vignesh, who must have been extremely excited about directing a new venture. As stated in the reports, Vignesh has even gone to London to convince Ajith, who is currently holidaying with family. The conclusion of this meeting is yet to be known.

Social media users still feel that there are some chances that Vignesh might be again roped in to direct AK 62. They feel that if Vignesh was sure about his ouster, he would have removed the following post on Instagram which informs that he will direct AK 62. He had captioned the picture, “Next part - The Best Part - #AK62. Happy New year to all you loved ones! Have a fabulous 2023! God bless all! Thank you for a wonderful 2022!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Vignesh’s fans were extremely happy with this announcement and felt that he is the one who can help Ajith in getting out of the star image and perform some interesting characters.

As of now, followers are left guessing whether Vignesh will be associated with AK 62 or not. AK 62’s banner Lyca Productions has also not issued any official statement in this regard. According to reports, not AK 62, but Vignesh could be seen directing AK 63, a family entertainer film. Apart from Ajith, Arvind Swami and Santhanam are also in talks for essaying key roles in AK 63. Reportedly, Arvind was almost confirmed to play the role of antagonist.

