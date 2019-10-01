Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Passionate Kiss in First Post Wedding Pic

Justin Beiber and Hailey Beiber are married, again! After a whirlwind wedding at a courthouse in New York City in September last year, the couple finally said "I Do" to each other on September 30 in Palmetto Bluffs, South Carolina. Justin Beiber finally posted a picture from the ceremony in which the couple can be seen sharing a passionate kiss.

Taking to Instagram, the Baby singer shared a couple of pictures with his model wife. In the black and white studio picture, Hailey can be seen fixing Justin's bow-tie and the singer kissing her. In the second picture, Hailey was seen playfully sticking out her tongue. "My bride is (lit)," Justing wrote, gushing about his wife.

Check out the pictures below:

Justin Beiber and Hailey Balwin knew each other since they were teenagers. The long-time friendship turned romantic in 2016 when they dated for a couple of months to break up till May 2018, when they reconciled. The relationship had its own share of ups and downs, from Justin Beiber reuniting with Selena Gomez to Hailey Baldwin dating Shawn Mendez. After reuniting, Justin proposed and the couple got married in a super-secret wedding ceremony in New York.

Speaking about marriage, Hailey opened up in a recent interview with Vogue. “You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect. That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him,” she said.

Justin and Hailey's South Carolina wedding was also attended by celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Justin Skye, Scooter Braun, Joan Smalls, and Katy Perry.

