Justin Beiber Lip-syncs K-pop Band BTS' Fanchant, ARMY and Beliebers Go Gaga

Lockdown has provided us with the opportunity of learning new things while sheltering in place at home. It seems like pop star Justin Beiber has actually put the free time to use and learnt the fanchant to the popular South Korean boy band BTS.

The Canadian singer can be seen lip-syncing to a background track that goes on to say the BTS fanchant.

For the uninitiated, fanchants of the South Korean groups usually consist of the real names of the artists said one after the other. Fans chant the names of their favourite artists during an instrumental break or after a particular verse in the songs.

BTS’ fanchant has the names of the members in this order –Kim Namjoon (team leader RM’s real name), Kim Seokjin (Jin’s real name), Min Yoongi (Suga’s real name), Jung Hoseok (J-Hope’s real name), Park Jimin (Jimin), Kim Taehyung (V), Jeon Jeongguk (Jungkook).

In the video, Justin Beiber is seen singing till Jimin’s name as the song abruptly cuts. He captioned the post, “officially lost my mind”.

The youngest member of the group Jungkook is known for his love for Beiber. He even took to Twitter, through BTS’ official handle, to share adoration for Beiber’s new single ‘Yummy’. Before that the ‘Baby’ singer had even wished Jungkook on his birthday.

Hence, we can easily say the love both of the artists have for each other is definitely on the rise. More power to ARMYLIEBERS!

Follow @News18Movies for more