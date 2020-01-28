Justin Bieber Accidentally Drops New Album Release Date on Ellen Degeneres' Show

Justin Bieber accidentally revealed the release date of his upcoming album Changes while appearing on Ellen Degeneres' chat show. The pop star said that his forthcoming album, the followup to 2015's Purpose, is slated for release on February 14.

Coming on the heels of his first new single in years, Yummy, Ellen simply asked when Changes was going to be available. Bieber responded quickly, "February 14, I believe." After a moment, he seemed to think about it. "I guess this is the first time I'm saying that," he said as if realizing he'd just broken the release date. "That's why I asked you, because nobody knew," Ellen laughed.

Once the cat was out of the bag, Bieber made the announcement official on his own social media handles as well. A full-scale tour will support Changes, the 25-year-old's fifth studio album. The announcement accompanied the launch of Bieber's YouTube docuseries, Seasons, and there's a second song from the set - Get Me - featuring Kehlani, reported Billboard.

The Changes Tour will feature special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith and kick off in Seattle on May 14. The trek includes stops in Las Vegas, Chicago, Nashville, Miami and Montreal before wrapping in East Rutherford, New Jersey on September 26 at MetLife Stadium.

Last week, Bieber introduced the album during a private album playback event in Los Angeles, with Def Jam chairman Paul Rosenberg, longtime manager/SB Projects leader Scooter Braun and his wife Hailey among those in the room. He recounted problems he'd faced growing up in the industry, and the love and support he’d felt from his inner circle.

