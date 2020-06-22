Justin Bieber Accused Of Sexual Assault By 2 Women; Singer Denies Claims, Plans To Take Legal Action

Two women have accused pop star Justin Bieber of sexual assault on social media, the allegations categorically dismissed by the Canadian singer.

On June 20, a woman identified as Danielle posted about her alleged assault on her Twitter account, that was removed shortly after Bieber publicly commented on the situation. Danielle alleged that she met Bieber while attending an event in Texas and claimed that she and her friends were invited back to the pop star's hotel where she was "sexually assaulted without consent."

After Danielle posted her account, Twitter user @ItsnotKadi came forward alleging that Bieber sexually assaulted her in 2015.

Now, Justin has produced screenshots of emails and hotel receipts to refute the sexual assault claims.

"I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," Bieber wrote on his own Twitter account on June 21.

I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The other reason this story might say I was staying at the four seasons was because a tweet from 2014 on March 10th not the the 9th says they saw me there . This is that tweet pic.twitter.com/piTHxjajvi — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Bieber shared several posts on Twitter, including links to articles from the time period in addition to proof of receipts and emails, to deny the allegation.

Furthermore, the singer said: "We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted."

