Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran Surprise Fans with a Special Preview of I Don't Care Video

.@EdSheeran shares a sneak peek of the music video for “I Don’t Care” with @JustinBieber, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/JUDV8EBvah — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) May 11, 2019

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's fans can rejoice because the duo have released a special preview of their collaborative single I Don't Care on social media. The song that released on Friday, has been teased with a short clip, which was hosted by Bieber and Sheeran on their respective Twitter handles, hinting that the video will be dropped sooner than later.Sharing the short clip Bieber wrote, "Yeah we got a video coming. I don’t care @edsheeran."The 20-second clip follows Sheeran, who is dressed in an over sized panda costume, as he walks though the streets of New York, visits an ice cream store and clicks selfies with fans and strangers, before finally landing in the studio where he started from, this time dressed in a black coloured, two-piece suit. See preview video here:While Sheeran has previously worked with Bieber when he penned the latter’s hit Love Yourself, their latest track I Don't Care is the first time the two pop biggies have performed together.While Sheeran’s last album, Divide, was released in 2017, Bieber’s last album, Purpose, came out in 2015. This is also the Bieber's first song after his marriage to Hailey Bieber (originally Hailey Baldwin). I Don’t Care is expected to top the music charts, given the love it is receiving right now. The music video will be out soon.Follow @News18Movies for more