1-MIN READ

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Enjoy Picnic Together on Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary, See Pics

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are celebrating two years of their blissful married life and the couple went out for a picnic on the happy occasion of their wedding anniversary.

After years of being friends and a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship, supermodel Hailey Baldwin and singer Justin Bieber got married in a courtroom in New York City on September 13, 2018. On the occasion of their two year wedding anniversary, Bieber posted pictures of the couple from the time they spent together enjoying the blissed out moments.

2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo 😘

The couple twinned in white T-shirts and clicked various selfies with goofy expressions that they later shared on social media.

Sunday funday

In another post shared by Baldwin, she can be seen enjoying picnic time with hubby as he prepares for their quality time together amid the nature. In her post, Baldwin referred to herself as the "picnic lady".

picnic lady

Post their courtroom marriage in September 2018, the couple then tied the knot in a traditional Christian ceremony on October 1, 2019.

Bieber recently got a romantic tattoo of a rose done on his neck and he flaunted it on social media.

@_dr_woo_ thank you for the 🌹 🙏

Celebrity-favored tattoo artist Doctor Woo shared a black-and-white capture of Bieber and his new tattoo.

Meanwhile, Baldwin has been spotted on her modelling assignments with Kylie Jenner amid coronavirus spread.

