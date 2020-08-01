Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Kiss with Their Masks on

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin recently visited a coffee shop where they shared a cute PDA moment. In the video posted by Chance the Rapper on an Instagram story, the couple is seen sharing a kiss with their masks on.

Justin, 26, was grooving with his lady love with the classic romantic song, “I Will Always Love You” in the background before Hailey pulled him for a kiss. For the outing, Hailey opted for a loose button-down silk top and teamed it with matching pants. She also wore a white breathing mask. Justin, On the other hand, looked stylish in a blue and white tie-dye sweatsuit and a baseball cap. The singer went for a blue bask and a pair of trendy sports shoes.

After spending weeks in quarantine in Los Angeles, the couple recently took a road trip together. "So relaxed on our roadtrip .. so grateful to be making these memories with the love of my life," he captioned the pic.

Justin also shared an image of them enjoying a relaxed picnic. In the photo, the two can be seen lying in a blanket on the grass. Justin captioned the snapshot, “Lil picnic wif bae,”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married in September 2018.