Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin to Welcome Their First Child? Supermodel Answers

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s personal life has always grabbed fans’ attention. Recently, a picture shared by Justin created a stir on the internet due to pregnancy rumours. However, Hailey has crushed these speculations in just a single comment. The singer shared a monochrome snap on Instagram featuring himself with wife Hailey. The stylish post had the star couple in trendy beach wear.

However, it is the caption that went viral in no time. It read, “Mom and dad.” The social media users were quick to assume that the couple was expecting their first child together. Hailey commented on the same post, “I think you should maybe change this caption to Dog mom and dad before anyone gets it twisted.”

This is not the first time that Hailey shut the rumours surrounding her married life classily. Recently, she cleared the air around a viral TikTok video from their appearance in Las Vegas. Fans trolled Justin for allegedly “yelling” at his wife at the event. The supermodel quashed the assumption by posting their romantic snap while kissing. She added the note, “Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into negative bullshit peeps.”

In 2020, Hailey had denied the pregnancy rumours published by a publication. She put out a straight forward message on Instagram Stories saying, “Since I know you guys were about to break your little story, I’m not pregnant. So, please stop writing false stories from your sources and focus on what’s important aka elections.”

Hailey got hitched to Justin Bieber in November 2018. The American runway star and host shared screen space with the Canadian singer in music videos like 10,000 Hours, Stuck With You and Pop Stars.

