Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes Tease New Collaborative Single 'Monster'

Canadian pop stars Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have joined hands for a collaborative single. Shawn Mendes took to Twitter on Monday to announce that his duet with Justin Bieber, titled 'Monster,' will be arriving on November 20.

Mendes shared the news alongside a 13-second teaser, which features a number of dimly-lit outdoor scenes. In his tweet description, Mendes also revealed that ‘Monster’ is the next single from the singer’s forthcoming album ‘Wonder’, which is slated to be released in early December. Mendes dropped the album’s title track last month.

In a letter announcing the album, Mendes wrote: “It really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song. I tried to be as real and as honest as I’ve ever been. It’s a world and a journey and a dream and an album I’ve been wanting to make for a really long time.”

Meanwhile, Bieber recently revealed that he experienced suicidal thoughts in the past. The singer opened up about his mental health struggles in his YouTube Originals documentary Justin Bieber: Next Chapter.

“There were times where I was really, really suicidal. Like, man is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent. I was just suffering, right? So, I’m just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this,” Bieber said in the documentary.