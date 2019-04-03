Justin Bieber Apologies for Fake Pregnancy Prank, Says Didn't Mean to be Insensitive
In a long Instagram post, pop star Justin Bieber apologised for his April Fools’ Day pregnancy prank. Said, he didn't mean to be insensitive to those who can't have children.
File Photo of Justin Beiber (Reuters)
In response to the same, the pop star took to Instagram to issue an apology. In a long post, he wrote, "There’s always gonna be people offended, there’s also people who don’t take jokes very well, I am a prankster and it was APRIL FOOLS. I didn’t at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children. A lot of people I know, their first go to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction."
He took the responsibility of the insensitive post and said sorry to all those who were offended. "I will apologize anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended. I truly don’t want anyone to be hurt by a prank."
In addition, he said that with pranks you don't know how it will affect people and hurt their feelings."It’s like when I shoved cake in my little sisters face for her birthday expecting her to laugh but she cried. You sometimes just don’t know what will hurt someone’s feelings not to compare pregnancy with cake in the face but it’s just to paint the picture of not knowing what will offend. Some might have laughed but some were offended .. I think With pranks u sometimes have to roll that dice."
View this post on Instagram
On Monday, as April Fools' prank, the Love Yourself singer took to Instagram to share a caption-less photograph of an ultrasound, implying that he and his wife Hailey Baldwin were expecting their first child together. Soon after congratulations in were order, however, some fans predicted it to be a prank.
Bieber took the joke a step further by sharing several images of Baldwin touching her bare stomach while surrounded by two gloved medical professionals, in what appeared to be a doctor's office, reports usatoday.com. "If you thought it was April fools," he wrote.
Later he added a third Instagram post of a puppy photoshopped into the ultrasound. "Wait omg is that a.. April Fools," he had captioned the image.
