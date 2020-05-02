MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande Team Up for First Time to Benefit Covid-19 Frontline Workers

Images: Instagram

Images: Instagram

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, two of the biggest young singers in the US with hits like Love Yourself and Thank U, Next, have never recorded a song together.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 9:31 AM IST
Share this:

Pop superstars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are teaming up for the first time on a duet that will fund scholarships for the children of health and emergency workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The duet, called Stuck With U, will be released on May 8, the two singers announced on Friday on Instagram, where they jointly have some 316 million followers.

All net proceeds from streaming and sales of the duet will be donated to the First Responders Children's Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for the children of those working during the pandemic.

Bieber, 26, and Grande, 26, two of the biggest young singers in the United States with hits like Love Yourself and Thank U, Next, have never recorded a song together.

"We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy," Grande said in a statement. The single is the first in series from Scooter Braun, who manages both singers, that will benefit charities during the year, Braun said.

Bieber also asked fans for help to make the video for Stuck With U, saying this is the prom song for everyone who can't go to prom now.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,167

    +1,019*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,336

    +1,971*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,951

    +886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,218

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,028,418

    +10,572*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,303,296

    +26,923*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,039,588

    +15,059*  

  • Total DEATHS

    235,290

    +1,292*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres