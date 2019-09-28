Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Justin Bieber Asks Fans to Choose His Wedding Tuxedo, Gives 5 Hilarious Options to Choose From

Justin Bieber is looking for the perfect tuxedo for his traditional wedding and has given fans 5 hilarious options to choose from.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 28, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Justin Bieber Asks Fans to Choose His Wedding Tuxedo, Gives 5 Hilarious Options to Choose From
Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram

Singer Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Bieber are set to tie the knot, once again, after their secret wedding in a courthouse last year. This wedding will be a more traditional, religious affair reflecting the couple's Christian faith.

Now, preparations are on for the wedding. And the Love Yourself singer is in search for the perfect tuxedo for his wedding. So, he took the opportunity to shortlist his five favourite tuxedos and asked his fans to choose the best one from the lot.

Asking his 119 million Instagram followers for advice, he wrote, "Help me choose a tux for my wedding. It's between these three." He first posted where three garish and colourful options - a pink suit and hat with a ruffled shirt, a rainbow-striped option, and a muscle-fitted T-shirt and shorts tux.

He posted again later with a bright blue ensemble dotted with bananas, and one splattered with red to look like blood.

All subtle fashion statements aside, TMZ reports that the Biebers will wed at some point this weekend in South Carolina, and have rented out much of the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton for the occasion.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram