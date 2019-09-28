Justin Bieber Asks Fans to Choose His Wedding Tuxedo, Gives 5 Hilarious Options to Choose From

Singer Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Bieber are set to tie the knot, once again, after their secret wedding in a courthouse last year. This wedding will be a more traditional, religious affair reflecting the couple's Christian faith.

Now, preparations are on for the wedding. And the Love Yourself singer is in search for the perfect tuxedo for his wedding. So, he took the opportunity to shortlist his five favourite tuxedos and asked his fans to choose the best one from the lot.

Asking his 119 million Instagram followers for advice, he wrote, "Help me choose a tux for my wedding. It's between these three." He first posted where three garish and colourful options - a pink suit and hat with a ruffled shirt, a rainbow-striped option, and a muscle-fitted T-shirt and shorts tux.

He posted again later with a bright blue ensemble dotted with bananas, and one splattered with red to look like blood.

All subtle fashion statements aside, TMZ reports that the Biebers will wed at some point this weekend in South Carolina, and have rented out much of the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton for the occasion.

