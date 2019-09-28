Justin Bieber Asks Fans to Choose His Wedding Tuxedo, Gives 5 Hilarious Options to Choose From
Justin Bieber is looking for the perfect tuxedo for his traditional wedding and has given fans 5 hilarious options to choose from.
Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
Singer Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Bieber are set to tie the knot, once again, after their secret wedding in a courthouse last year. This wedding will be a more traditional, religious affair reflecting the couple's Christian faith.
Now, preparations are on for the wedding. And the Love Yourself singer is in search for the perfect tuxedo for his wedding. So, he took the opportunity to shortlist his five favourite tuxedos and asked his fans to choose the best one from the lot.
Asking his 119 million Instagram followers for advice, he wrote, "Help me choose a tux for my wedding. It's between these three." He first posted where three garish and colourful options - a pink suit and hat with a ruffled shirt, a rainbow-striped option, and a muscle-fitted T-shirt and shorts tux.
He posted again later with a bright blue ensemble dotted with bananas, and one splattered with red to look like blood.
All subtle fashion statements aside, TMZ reports that the Biebers will wed at some point this weekend in South Carolina, and have rented out much of the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton for the occasion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: You Can Get a TCL 55-inch 4K TV For Rs 28,999
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV at Rs 84990 is a Killer Deal For a 55-inch TV
- World Athletics Championships: Braima Suncar Dabo Helps Jonathan Busby as Sporting Gesture Wins Hearts
- MS Dhoni Rides His Kawasaki Ninja H2 Worth Rs 34.99 Lakh: Watch Video
- Happy Birthday, Google! Thank you for the 'Easter Eggs' that are Now the Coolest Party Tricks